Decatur church volunteers travel hundreds of miles to help tornado victims in Selma

Volunteers from the Decatur Church of Christ are on the ground, working to help Selma tornado victims.
Tree trunks and debris block an entire neighborhood off of Fairview Drive, and Project Unify volunteers with the church drove hundreds of miles to help residents rebuild their community.
"(It) just makes you feel very warm inside that somebody cares so much to come out," said Selma resident Joanne Radford.
She said the neighborhood she's lived in her entire life is now completely unrecognizable.
"The scenery here is different," said Radford.
Project Unify volunteers with the Decatur Church of Christ didn't expect the damage to take over the entire street.
"It blows my mind, just looking at what's around us right now. I'm surprised there's not houses crushed by some of these trees. It's like they fell like Tetris blocks and just missed everything," said Cody Michael, outreach minister with the Decatur Church of Christ.
Radford is counting her blessings that the tornado didn't hurt any of her friends or family.
"I'm just grateful that nobody's gotten hurt, nobody's gotten killed, and just the good Lord took care of us," said Radford.
Now, it's time to rebuild her neighborhood.
"This is going to probably be at least a few weeks of us trying to come down here to help," said Michael.
His team of volunteers from Decatur said the distance doesn't matter, when people need help, they will be there.
"There's people in need, and if I was in need, or my kids or my wife was in need, I would hope people would come and help them," said Michael.