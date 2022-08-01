Decatur church volunteers collect donations, travel to help flood victims in Virginia, Kentucky

Some church volunteers from Decatur arrived in southwest Virginia on Monday night and will soon be helping flood victims.
"It's all different groups that come together to volunteer and try to serve other people," said Cody Michael, outreach minister of Decatur Church of Christ.
Volunteers with Project Unity are on the ground, helping flood victims in Virginia and Kentucky.
The group from North Alabama arrived with plenty of equipment that church volunteers will use to try to help victims pick up the pieces. By midweek, donations from North Alabama will arrive, including water, food and school supplies.
On Monday, volunteers loaded a trailer with some of those items at Decatur Church of Christ. The plan is to head out on Wednesday.
"(We) just want to request prayers," Michael said. "There are so many people here that are displaced, that just don't know what they're going to do. It's crazy to think that somebody could wake up the next morning and not know where their entire family is going to sleep at night."
Project Unify is still taking donations for the trailer that leaves Wednesday. They're collecting school supplies, snacks, Gatorade and pet food, among other things.
If you'd like to donate, you can do so by stopping by the church on Danville Road in Decatur. You can also provide a monetary donation so Project Unify can continue their work.