Decatur church provides hurricane relief

Project Unify, a nonprofit group that provides aid to communities in need, headed to Cape Coral, Florida Sunday with a truckload of supplies.
Following the first images of Hurricane Ian's disastrous path, members of the group started planning how they could help the cities hit hardest by the hurricane.
The group started collecting supplies to bring to the affected communities, such as bottled water, single-serve snacks and generators.
An outreach minister at the church said when he first heard what was happening in parts of Florida, he wanted to help as soon as he could.
"We believe that helping people is being the hands and feet of Jesus, and that being a servant, you can't get to heaven unless you're a servant," said Cody Michael, an outreach minister with the Decatur Church of Christ.
He said this trip is the largest they have ever had, with volunteers from Tennessee, Oklahoma and Georgia joining them.
When they arrive in Florida, Michael said all hands will be on deck and that they will begin providing assistance immediately.
They will not charge anyone for help, however, something Michael said is based on his faith.
"Instead, we try to come in, and we say free of charge," said Michael. "Jesus served us for free; we want to serve you for free."
The sights and sounds Michael sees do upset him, but when he can lend a hand to someone and raise their spirits just a bit, it is the best feeling.
"You get to meet people who are lost and are wondering, 'How do I live my daily life?'" said Michael. "You get to bring a little bit of that hope and start using that to lead them in the right direction spiritually, emotionally and physically. There's just nothing else like it."
The group is still accepting donations, which they plan to bring to Florida at a later date.
You can visit their Facebook page for more information on how to help them.