Decatur church partners with global nonprofit to support earthquake aid in Turkey, Syria

Samaritan's Purse in Turkey

Doctors, nurses and other medical staff assess patients injured by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria at an emergency field hospital opened by Samaritan's Purse on Monday, Feb. 14, 2023.

Tens of thousands of people in Turkey and Syria continue to need medical care in the wake of two major deadly earthquakes.

To help provide that care, First Christian Church in Decatur has partnered with Samaritan's Purse to raise funds for a 52-bed emergency field hospital with between 75 and 100 staff members.

The field hospital, which also features two emergency operating rooms and a pharmacy, opened Monday. Samaritan's Purse said staff welcomed dozens of patients within the first few hours after opening.

The field hospital is located in the parking lot of a hospital rendered unsafe by the earthquake. As of Tuesday, the reported death toll from the earthquakes had surpassed 36,000. 

To donate in support of the emergency field hospital, click here and select "Earthquake Fund" from the dropdown menu.

