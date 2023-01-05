Decatur church community grieves loss of church member killed in Huntsville shooting

A church community is grieving a 27-year-old man's shooting death in his Huntsville apartment.
Andrew Gilliam was shot and killed inside his home at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments in Huntsville while sleeping next to his wife.
Gilliam's pastor, Joe McKaig, said the family is struggling with such a random act of violence in a quiet area of Huntsville. Right now, the family and Decatur Baptist Church community are relying on their faith.
"We had a prayer vigil last night here at the church. We met and prayed together, and that's certainly what's seeing everyone through," said McKaig.
Gilliam's parents both serve as staff at Decatur Baptist Church. McKaig has watched Gilliam grow up throughout his young life.
"He went to the University of Alabama, and he played in the Million Dollar Band, so he went to Alabama on scholarship, a very intelligent young man," said McKaig.
McKaig said, after finishing school, Gilliam came back to Decatur to marry a woman he met in church.
The couple deeply cared about sharing their faith with others.
"He just helped start a new small group for young couples, and they served faithfully," said McKaig.
Another thing Gilliam cared a lot about was his work.
"The launch of the recent Artemis rocket, he sat on console for that launch and was a part of that team," said McKaig.
Gilliam worked for Qualis as an aerospace engineer. He was contracted to do work for NASA at Redstone Arsenal.
He and his wife chose to live in Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments because it was just 15 minutes away from Gilliam's work.
"They were looking for a home and considering buying a home here in the Decatur area," said McKaig.
McKaig said Gilliam longed to one day work for NASA, have a family and continue his work at the church.
"Andrew was an outstanding young man who was very faithful and loyal to his wife. He was a loving son, grandson and son-in-law, and he's a quality individual," said McKaig. "This random of act of violence was none of his doing, and we're all very, very grief-stricken to have lost him."
Due to the ongoing investigation through Huntsville Police, funeral arraignments have not yet been made.