Decatur choses site for new recreation center replacing Aquadome

A new recreation center is coming to Decatur! The mayor made that announcement during Monday night's city council meeting.
It is part of the settlement the city received from 3M over the illegal dumping of dangerous chemicals, which impacted the Aquadome Recreation Center.
Since the $98 million dollar settlement back in October, the city has had the funds to build a new center, and now they finally know where it is going to be.
"Really it's in the center of the city," Mayor Tab Bowling says with enthusiasm.
He points to a map and explains, "This is Wilson Morgan park where we have ballfields, we have six ballfields here, and then this area here is where the new rec center will go."
The city already owns the land, and it is shovel-ready according to Bowling.
The new center will replace the Aquadome, after 3M admitted to dumping toxic chemicals where the Aquadome now stands. 3M will be paying $35 million dollars from the $98 million dollar settlement to build the new rec center.
"The settlement for that portion of that was for a recreation center, new recreation facility," explains Bowling.
Another rec center that could also be demolished soon is the Carrie Matthews Center. The 50-year-old gym floor has been sinking for many years now.
"Engineering reports that has come out of where the Carrie Matthews Center is says the soil is not conducive with putting a new structure there, so if we want to build a new facility we want to make sure we put it on good foundation," says Bowling.
The center in in the process of transitioning, but the city is waiting on an appraisal.
"The Carrie Matthews Center, it will transition to Decatur Youth Services. Okay, but it will go hopefully across the street, we're still trying to get an appraisal from the Decatur Housing Authority," says Bowling.
While the city waits to find out the fate of one rec center, they put all eyes on the new center coming soon.
"We'll get to spruce [Wilson Morgan] park up and it will become the crown jewel of Decatur when it comes to our parks!" exclaims Bowling.
He says the new rec center is still 2 to 3 years in the making, and in the meantime residents still have the Aquadome to enjoy.
3M purchased the Aquadome in the settlement, and the mayor says once the new rec center is built the Aquadome will likely be razed and made into a green field.