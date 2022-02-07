Decatur chooses site for new recreation center replacing Aquadome

A new recreation center is coming to Decatur, according to an announcement made by the mayor made during Monday night's city council meeting.
It is part of the settlement the city received from 3M over the illegal dumping of dangerous chemicals, which affected the Aquadome Recreation Center.
Since the $98-million settlement in October 2021, the city has had the funds to build a new center, and now they finally know where it is going to be.
"Really, it's in the center of the city," Mayor Tab Bowling said.
He explained it'll be near Wilson Morgan Park, on land that is already city-owned and shovel-ready.
The new center will replace the Aquadome, after 3M admitted to dumping toxic chemicals where the Aquadome now stands. 3M will be paying $35 million from the $98-million settlement to build the new rec center.
Another rec center that could also be demolished soon is the Carrie Matthews Center. The 50-year-old gym floor has been sinking for many years now.
"Engineering reports that have come out of where the Carrie Matthews Center is say the soil is not conducive with putting a new structure there, so if we want to build a new facility, we want to make sure we put it on good foundation," said Bowling.
The center in in the process of transitioning, but the city is waiting on an appraisal.
"The Carrie Matthews Center, it will transition to Decatur Youth Services. ... It will go hopefully across the street. We're still trying to get an appraisal from the Decatur Housing Authority," said Bowling.
While the city waits to find out the fate of one rec center, they put all eyes on the new center coming soon.
"We'll get to spruce [Wilson Morgan] Park up, and it will become the crown jewel of Decatur when it comes to our parks," said Bowling.
He said the new rec center is still two to three years in the making, and in the meantime, residents still have the Aquadome to enjoy.
3M purchased the Aquadome in the settlement. The mayor said once the new rec center is built, the Aquadome will likely be razed and made into a green field.