Decatur celebrates migration of cranes with Festival of the Cranes

More than 14-thousand Sandhill and Whooping Cranes have returned to North Alabama, creating a buzz among bird watchers.
To celebrate, the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge held its 11th annual Festival of the Cranes over the weekend from Jan. 13 through the 15th.
Guests were able to watch these birds from a two-story observation deck or from a blind, very similar to one you would use while hunting.
U.S. Park Ranger David Young said this he enjoys hearing the calls of the cranes.
"My favorite thing is walking from the visitor's center down the trail to the observation building," said Young. "[I like] listening to the call of the Sandhill Cranes."
It is not hard to find the cranes, as they have a very distinguishable call.
People from out of town, such as Kelly Payne from Buffalo, said she could not wait to see the cranes and loved what she heard and saw.
"[I] couldn't wait to get here," said Payne. "It's outdoors, it's beautiful, it's family-friendly."
However Young said the Whooping Cranes are an endangered species, which means the animals are at risk of no longer existing.
"Back in the day when I was growing up, we were outside," said Payne. "You grew to care about things around you and I think that is being lost on a daily basis."
With people of all ages coming out on Saturday to enjoy nature, there is hope some of the younger generation will make sure these birds do not become extinct.
"Our kids are our next generation, they're our future leaders," said Young. "They're the ones that will be making a lot of those decisions."
The festivities will wrap up on Sunday and admission to the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge is free.