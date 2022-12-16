 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 17.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CST Friday was 17.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 01/05/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Decatur capital murder suspect turns himself in

  • 0
Demarcus Antoine Travis

Demarcus Antoine Travis

A Huntsville man sought for his alleged role in a double homicide last month in Decatur has turned himself in, according to his attorney.

Decatur Police announced their search for 40-year-old Demarcus Antoine Travis on Monday. They said he was considered "armed and dangerous."

His defense attorney, John Mays, said Travis visited Mays' office for about an hour Friday morning to discuss legal representation before Travis was taken to the Morgan County Jail.

There was "no problem of any kind" as Travis turned himself in, Mays said, adding Travis even waited in the jail's reception area for about five minutes before someone from booking came out to get him.

Mays said they plan to ask for a preliminary hearing on Monday. Travis is accused of fatally shooting 42-year-old Quinton Owens and 29-year-old Codey Schepp on Nov. 27 at a Decatur apartment complex.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you