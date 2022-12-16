Decatur capital murder suspect turns himself in

A Huntsville man sought for his alleged role in a double homicide last month in Decatur has turned himself in, according to his attorney.
Decatur Police announced their search for 40-year-old Demarcus Antoine Travis on Monday. They said he was considered "armed and dangerous."
His defense attorney, John Mays, said Travis visited Mays' office for about an hour Friday morning to discuss legal representation before Travis was taken to the Morgan County Jail.
There was "no problem of any kind" as Travis turned himself in, Mays said, adding Travis even waited in the jail's reception area for about five minutes before someone from booking came out to get him.
Mays said they plan to ask for a preliminary hearing on Monday. Travis is accused of fatally shooting 42-year-old Quinton Owens and 29-year-old Codey Schepp on Nov. 27 at a Decatur apartment complex.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.