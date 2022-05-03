Decatur cadets used skills learned from Red Raider Battalion in life, career, community

Shaping our future leaders. That's the focus of JROTC programs across the country.
As WAAY 31 continues its salute to North Alabama's military kids, we visited Decatur High School's Red Raider Battalion, where a group of cadets are already applying the skills they're learning outside the classroom.
Three pillars make up the Red Raider Battalion: pride, tradition, excellence.
"You get to do something that's more than just yourself, so you get to be more helpful to others, instead of just yourself," said sophomore cadet Benjamin Terry.
"I used to be really quiet, like, insecure, I would say," explained senior cadet Analy Vizcarra. "It's helped bring that confidence out of me and really realize the true potential I have."
"It's about being a better person and becoming a leader," said cadet Maria Domingo.
Decatur High School's Red Raider Battalion offers more than just a P.E. credit. The program aims to motivate young people to be better students, cadets and citizens.
"I'd end up tearing up, and now I can talk in front of people," said cadet Katya Garcia, who's already reaping the benefits outside of school.
"At work, they're training me to become a manager once I turn 18, because ROTC has taught me so many things," Garcia said.
Red Raider Battalion Commander Jonathan Key said the program has shown him how to be a community leader, a leader at work and someone who can work with others.
For some of the cadets, these are skills they want to use in future military service.
"After graduation, I'm going to attend advanced leadership training, the Army National Guard at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri," explained senior cadet Quincy Watkins, "and then I'm going to college at the University of North Alabama."
Regardless of their plans after graduation, Red Raiders leave Decatur prepared to make a difference in the world around them.
The Red Raider Battalion recently scored 97.5 out of 100 on their triannual accreditation, receiving an Honor Unit with Distinction rating.
The gold star is the highest award a JROTC unit can achieve, which they proudly display on their uniform.
Losing a mentor
Last Sunday, the Red Raider Battalion lost a fixture in their program. World War II veteran George Mills passed away. He was an honorary battalion commander for years.
Through his stories and example, the cadets — past and present — had someone to look up to for what it means to serve their country and community.
"He's already done more than what this country asked for, and he continues to do so, and that just plays back to him giving us courage within ourselves to step up," said Key.
Mills was buried Thursday afternoon, just one month before his 101st birthday.