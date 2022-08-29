Decatur apartment manager arrested on theft charge involving stolen rent money

Decatur Police say 48-year-old Tina Dianne Bryant allegedly stole tenants rent money and put it into her own account.
Bryant was arrested on Monday and charged with theft of property.
According to the Decatur Police Department this went on for more than a year.
Decatur Police say they were notified in February when a representative of the apartment complex filed a report.
That's when a detective was assigned to the case and an investigation began.
Decatur Police say Detective Ferguson found several money orders and personal checks meant to pay tenants rent, deposited into Bryant's personal bank account.
Court documents show she allegedly stole more than $45,000 dollars and currently there are additional funds alleged to be missing of more than $150,000.
According to court documents, tenants became aware of what was happening when a new management company started notifying them about unpaid rent.
Police haven't said which apartment Bryant was working for, but a former tenant told WAAY 31 she started to wonder when Bryant, who was the apartment manager, suddenly stopped coming into the office all together.
"I'm shocked but at the same time I am not," Jessica Matheny said. "Just because the different rumors we have heard about her and it just seemed off that she wasn't ever there. It honestly just really wasn't a huge surprise. I mean I never really suspected she was pocketing the money, but still kind of a surprise that, that's what she was doing and that it was that great of an amount."
Matheny also says Bryant never provided any receipts showing rent was paid.
She also says to her knowledge no one has been evicted because of all of this.
Bryant is out of jail on a $5,000 dollar bond.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.