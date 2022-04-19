Decatur announces updated mapping system for residents

Decatur residents have a new, revamped way of getting information for recycling, school districts, elected officials and more in the city.
The city on Tuesday announced its upgraded interactive mapping system so that it can serve as an information hub for residents within the city limits.
Website users can type an address into the box at the top-right corner, then click the magnifying glass. Through Google Maps, an image of the building and an option for directions to the address will appear on the left side of the screen, with information about the address below the image.
That information includes school districts, the city council district and representative, garbage collection day, recycling pickup day and zone for the address. It also includes the building owner's name and mailing address.
Advanced search options allow users to find properties in Decatur using the owner's name, a property ID and more. They can also use various themes or filters to view flood data, police zones, zip codes, specific districts and more.
"We knew that, when we updated our software, we wanted something that would be extremely user-friendly and easy to navigate," said Ricky Thompson, geographic information systems administrator. "The new software is based on a Google Maps platform, and, because so many of us are familiar with the interface, it makes the website easier to utilize."
Thompson said the city wanted to make information accessible to the community, and he believes the new mapping system "certainly helps us with that goal."
Access the new system here.