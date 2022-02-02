Death penalty possible for Madison man accused of killing wife in front of child

Life in prison or the death penalty — that's the heavy punishment a Madison man faces after being charged with capital murder for fatally shooting his wife.
Madison Police say the charge was upgraded from murder to capital murder because the shooting took place in front of their child.
"The defense does not have to prove that he didn't do it," local defense attorney Matt Balch said.
Balch is not associated with the case but said court proceedings for Reese Jones will take a longer time since this is now considered a capital offense. That means Jones must be found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
"The burden lies with the state to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt," Balch explained.
Madison Police said Jones shot and killed his wife Erin on Sunday night. The department said the child was not injured in the shooting. Erin's family told WAAY 31 the 1-year-old is safe but not with family at this time.
"Potentially, if there's a conviction, this minor child could have lost both of his parents — one being dead and potentially the state executing the other," Balch said.
Balch said the charges against Jones are serious, but it's important to remember Jones is innocent until proven guilty.
"Obviously, just like everything else, I would like everyone to be mindful that anyone can be accused of something," Balch explained. "Just because something is alleged does not mean that is what occurred."
It's unclear who is representing Reese or when he might appear in court.
Meanwhile, family and friends are mourning Erin's death. Her mother told WAAY 31 that she wants Erin to be remembered for "the love and light she brought us all."