Death penalty possible for Madison man accused of killing wife in front of child

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT TO EARLY
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late Thursday night to early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Friday morning to a crest of 18.5 feet early Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.5 feet on 05/08/1999.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO LATE
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening to late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Backwater on a nearby tributary added to
floodwaters from the Flint River both reach a small bridge on
Brownsboro Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 20.0 feet Friday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.9 feet on 01/03/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding and areal flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues to be possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...From Midnight CST tonight through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Area
creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more
heavy rain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Death penalty possible for Madison man accused of killing wife in front of child

  • Updated
  • 0

Life in prison or the death penalty — that's the heavy punishment a Madison man faces after being charged with capital murder for fatally shooting his wife.

Madison Police say the charge was upgraded from murder to capital murder because the shooting took place in front of their child.

"The defense does not have to prove that he didn't do it," local defense attorney Matt Balch said.

Balch is not associated with the case but said court proceedings for Reese Jones will take a longer time since this is now considered a capital offense. That means Jones must be found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

"The burden lies with the state to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt," Balch explained.

Madison Police said Jones shot and killed his wife Erin on Sunday night. The department said the child was not injured in the shooting. Erin's family told WAAY 31 the 1-year-old is safe but not with family at this time.

Reese Jones

Reese Jones

"Potentially, if there's a conviction, this minor child could have lost both of his parents — one being dead and potentially the state executing the other," Balch said.

Balch said the charges against Jones are serious, but it's important to remember Jones is innocent until proven guilty.

"Obviously, just like everything else, I would like everyone to be mindful that anyone can be accused of something," Balch explained. "Just because something is alleged does not mean that is what occurred."

It's unclear who is representing Reese or when he might appear in court.

Meanwhile, family and friends are mourning Erin's death. Her mother told WAAY 31 that she wants Erin to be remembered for "the love and light she brought us all."

Erin Jones

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com