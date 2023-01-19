Death investigations underway after Hazel Green family found dead in Alabama, Tennessee

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of a family of four who were found dead in two separate locations: a home on Chelle Mill Lane in Hazel Green, and an address in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
The sheriff's office said deputies were called to do a welfare check about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday at the address in Hazel Green. When they arrived, they found a woman identified as 43-year-old Jennifer LePore dead inside the residence.
It's not clear how or when she died at this time, Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said.
Investigators determined her husband might be in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. When Murfreesboro Police Department visited the address, they found an apparent murder-suicide involving 46-year-old Jamie LePore and their two children, 9-year-old Jesse LePore and 11-year-old Sean LePore, according to Turner.
Murfreesboro Police Department did not identify the victims but did confirm responding to a home Thursday morning at the request of the Madison County Sheriff's Office. Police officers were speaking with the tenants outside when they heard several gunshots from inside the home.
Upon entering, officers found three people dead, according to the department. They confirmed one of the victims was an adult male who was "part of an ongoing homicide investigation in Madison County, Alabama."
Turner said the two law enforcement agencies are now working together to investigate the four deaths.
"It is truly a tragic situation to lose an entire family, especially in this manner," Turner said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims."
Jennifer LePore's sister, Sarah Ghea, released a statement to WAAY 31 on Thursday afternoon.
"My sister Jennifer and my nephews Jesse and Sean were the most loving people I know," she wrote. "The boys loved their racing. I just can't believe this is all happening. I love them and will miss them forever."
