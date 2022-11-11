Death investigation underway after Town Creek man wanted for assault found dead at his mother's

Sheriff's deputies in Lawrence County arrived at a home in the Hatton community Thursday with the intention of arresting a man for assault.
Instead, they found him unresponsive at his mother's home, and now, a death investigation is underway to find out what happened to 43-year-old Lucas Harville.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says Harville was set to be arrested for the assault of his brother on Wednesday. He was attacking his brother with a baseball bat, and it was during that attack that their mother shot him in the leg to stop the fight.
Harville was flown to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. The sheriff's office said deputies learned he'd been released from the hospital Thursday and was at his mother's house in Hatton.
After finding Harville unresponsive inside, deputies began CPR until an ambulance could arrive to take him to Lawrence Medical Center. It was there, the sheriff's office said, that he was pronounced dead.
Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood identified Harville as the deceased Friday. Norwood said Harville was pronounced dead at 3:28 p.m. Thursday, and his body has been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.
The investigation is ongoing.