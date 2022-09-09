Death investigation underway after Madison County inmate found unresponsive in cell

A death investigation is underway at the Madison County Detention Center after a convicted sex offender died of an apparent suicide.
Thomas Hayes, 51, was alone in his cell Thursday when he was found about 4:45 p.m. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said it appears Hayes tried to take his own life by strangling himself with pieces of clothing.
Hayes was taken to Huntsville Hospital but never regained consciousness, according to the sheriff's office. He was pronounced dead at 6 p.m. Friday.
The sheriff's office said the death is being investigated as part of standard procedure. Hayes' remains will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science to confirm manner of death.
Hayes was in the jail after being arrested in June 2021 for violation of the Sex Offender Registry and Notification Act.