Death investigation in Ardmore, Alabama following shooting

A death investigation is underway in Ardmore, Alabama.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says they're assisting the Ardmore Police Department with the death investigation in the 26,000 block of Main St.
Limestone County Coroner Mike West says a shooting led to the death investigation with one male victim.
West says it's possible the shooting occurred following a robbery.
The incident is under investigation.
The sheriff's office says there is no threat to the public.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates to this story.