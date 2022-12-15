 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 14.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Dealing with the 'holiday blues': What they look like and how you can reduce their impact

The holidays and "holiday blues"

Many people find the holidays to be the best time of the year, but others associate the holidays with painful memories from the past.

The holiday season is here, and for most people, it is full of fun activities.

Others dread this time of the year. 

It's called the "holiday blues," and mental health experts say it's very common. 

"When we've lost loved ones and when we've had life changes, some of those memories can be bittersweet," said Wendy Weber, a licensed therapist at WellStone Behavioral Health in Huntsville. 

Many people also do not have anyone to be with during the holidays. 

"It's a time where many people feel isolated," said Weber. "Their loved ones live in another state or another country."

Without anybody to be with, people can become easily depressed. There are signs to look out for if you suspect a loved one is having difficulties. 

"Are they socially isolating, or are they withdrawing?" said Weber. "(Are) they not going to the Christmas party or not talking to their friends?"

Weber said if you do notice these signs, you can help.

"Take that moment to say, 'Are you OK?'" said Weber. "Listen to them and quit thinking about everything that is on your schedule, and for a moment, listen to them."

Weber said there is a common belief that more suicides tend to happen during the holiday season, but she said that is a myth. Suicide can happen anytime, such as in the case of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, best known for his dance career or as the loving and free-spirited DJ from the "Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Boss died of suicide on Tuesday, which shocked many of his friends and family members. 

Mental health experts hope his death can help break a stigma among men struggling with mental health. 

"I think it's the way men are socialized," said Weber. "Even when we look at little boys — 'toughen it up, dude,' 'suck it up,' 'you've got this' and 'don't cry.' Men are so socialized to not their share feelings."

The National Institute of Mental Health states men are 4 times more likely than women to die of suicide. 

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available by call or text 24/7 at 988. You can also visit https://988lifeline.org/ to find specialized help for veterans, LGBTQ youth, attempt survivors and more.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com.