Dealing with the 'holiday blues': What they look like and how you can reduce their impact

The holiday season is here, and for most people, it is full of fun activities.
Others dread this time of the year.
It's called the "holiday blues," and mental health experts say it's very common.
"When we've lost loved ones and when we've had life changes, some of those memories can be bittersweet," said Wendy Weber, a licensed therapist at WellStone Behavioral Health in Huntsville.
Many people also do not have anyone to be with during the holidays.
"It's a time where many people feel isolated," said Weber. "Their loved ones live in another state or another country."
Without anybody to be with, people can become easily depressed. There are signs to look out for if you suspect a loved one is having difficulties.
"Are they socially isolating, or are they withdrawing?" said Weber. "(Are) they not going to the Christmas party or not talking to their friends?"
Weber said if you do notice these signs, you can help.
"Take that moment to say, 'Are you OK?'" said Weber. "Listen to them and quit thinking about everything that is on your schedule, and for a moment, listen to them."
Weber said there is a common belief that more suicides tend to happen during the holiday season, but she said that is a myth. Suicide can happen anytime, such as in the case of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, best known for his dance career or as the loving and free-spirited DJ from the "Ellen DeGeneres Show."
Boss died of suicide on Tuesday, which shocked many of his friends and family members.
Mental health experts hope his death can help break a stigma among men struggling with mental health.
"I think it's the way men are socialized," said Weber. "Even when we look at little boys — 'toughen it up, dude,' 'suck it up,' 'you've got this' and 'don't cry.' Men are so socialized to not their share feelings."
The National Institute of Mental Health states men are 4 times more likely than women to die of suicide.
If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available by call or text 24/7 at 988. You can also visit https://988lifeline.org/ to find specialized help for veterans, LGBTQ youth, attempt survivors and more.