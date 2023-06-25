Deadly hit-and-run suspect will stand trial Monday

An Ardmore woman accused in a deadly hit-and-run is expected to stand trial for her crimes tomorrow.
Kaitlynn Hall is charged with reckless murder, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving under the influence back in 2018. Limestone Co. investigators said Larry White was killed in the crash, and a woman in his car was taken to the hospital after Hall rear-ended them.
Court records show Hall was under the influence of alcohol when she collided with a car driven by White. Hall has been out on bond since 2019 after being indicted by a grand jury.
According to court records, multiple motions have been filed by Hall's attorneys. Most of them are related to a witness called by the prosecution. The defense is attempting to exclude this witness's testimony due to their criminal history.
Another motion claims Hall was never read her Miranda rights before being interrogated by authorities. So the defense wants to suppress any statements made or given by her.
