Deadly fire under investigation at Madison apartment complex

One person was killed in an overnight fire at Windscape Apartments in Madison.
Madison Fire & Rescue Spokesperson Ryan Gentry said the victim was removed from the building that caught fire shortly after 12:00 a.m. Monday morning.
One building in the complex, on Royal Drive, was affected. Gentry said it is a total loss due to heavy smoke and water damage.
There are no other injuries and it is unknown how many people are displaced. The Red Cross is helping those affected.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.