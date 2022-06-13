 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 107 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 6 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Deadly fire under investigation at Madison apartment complex

Windscape Apartments Deadly Fire

One person was killed in an overnight fire at Windscape Apartments in Madison.

Madison Fire & Rescue Spokesperson Ryan Gentry said the victim was removed from the building that caught fire shortly after 12:00 a.m. Monday morning.

One building in the complex, on Royal Drive, was affected. Gentry said it is a total loss due to heavy smoke and water damage.

There are no other injuries and it is unknown how many people are displaced. The Red Cross is helping those affected.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

