Deadly crashes on the rise in Limestone County

There have been five deadly crashes in Limestone County so far in May, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West.
"Right now, this month alone, it's above way above average," West said.
West has been Limestone County's Coroner since 1982.
He says typically the county averages one to two deadly crashes a month.
Only 17 days into May, West says there have already been five.
"We had one year that we had 24 fatalities and that was the most fatalities I have ever worked as coroner for Limestone County and it looks that like we're probably going to be on that same path for this year," West said.
One of the deadly crashes happened around 1:30 Tuesday morning where a truck flipped over killing a man inside.
Just one day before, a 14 and 17 year old were seriously injured in a crash on Swancott Rd in Limestone County.
The teens were rushed to the hospital. Sadly, the 14-year-old died from her injuries.
It's unclear what's causing the increase in fatal crashes, but West says the higher population in the county might have something to do it.
Not wearing a seatbelt and speeding are trends West says he's seeing with these crashes.
"If people would just be careful and slow down and use all their safety devices and not drink and drive or use telephones and text and drive and stuff like that, I think these will decrease," West said.
West says the deadly crashes have been happening at all hours of the day.
ALEA is investigating every single one of them.