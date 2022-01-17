1 killed in crash involving car, 18-wheeler on Wall Triana Highway

A man is dead after a crash involving a car and an 18-wheeler on Wall Triana Highway.
Huntsville Police say it was the driver of the car who died.
That crash happened about 8 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Wall Triana Highway and Cochran Road.
