1 killed in crash involving car, 18-wheeler on Wall Triana Highway

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 PM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * WHEN...From this afternoon to tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 13.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 15.5 feet around midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.5 feet on 05/17/1968. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&