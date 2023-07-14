Deadline looms for Alabama Legislature to approve new congressional map

Alabama legislators are on the clock with a week to go to approve a new congressional map.
The Supreme Court ruled in June the Yellowhammer state's map, last revised in 2021, violated the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
Throughout the state's districts, only one, district seven, is made up with a majority of Blacks, even though 27% of the state's population is Black.
This past week was supposed to see a clear answer come about, but lawmakers are stuck on four differing maps.
The four, the Milligan, Hatcher, Singleton and CLC all make changes to district 1 and district 2, while the Singleton map would also make signifcant changes to upper districts 4 and 5 in North Alabama.
Attorney General Steve Marshall sent a letter to lawmakers this week, arguing the Milligan map is unconstitutional and that the group who is in support of it originally agreed on a map that did not have a single district with 50% of the population being Black.
Regardless of the arguments, lawmakers must come up with an answer before July 21, when Gov. Ivey's called special session ends.
The possible changes has led to some confusion, so members of the Alabama Legislature are traveling to different cities to explain what could happen.
On July 17 at Mae Jemison High School in Huntsville, Representatives Anthony Daniels and Laura Hall will be holding a town hall to answer questions beginning at 4:30 p.m.