Deadline is Friday for Huntsville homeless camp eviction on Derrick Street

The city of Huntsville says there are enough beds to house all of the people living inside a homeless camp on Derrick Street who have been ordered to clear out by 11:00 am Friday, but some homeless advocates say the reality is most of those people won't end up in shelters.
The city deemed the North Derrick street encampment a health and safety problem and provided notice to the estimated 75 residents of the closure 60 days ago. The original deadline for the closure was set for July 1, but extended to the 15th in order to "give the people more time to move their possessions out of the camp," Huntsville's community development director Scott Erwin explained Thursday.
Erwin said the city, working with their partners including First Stop and the Downtown Rescue Mission, have spent the past several weeks working directly with homeless residents in the camp to find them other places to stay. While some of those people have reconnected with family members or agreed to participate in other treatment programs, some are moving just down Derrick Street to yet another homeless camp called "the slab." While outdoor camping is technically illegal in the city limits, the city has turned a blind eye to that camp they consider to be better monitored. Officials have allowed six of the previous Derrick Street North camp to move into the slab. The area is surrounded with ten-foot tall wooden fences, has trash service and police routinely patrol the area. City officials said many of the people at this particular camp are working with case managers as they work to secure housing.
"There has been a lot of individual solutions and there's as many solutions as there are individuals," Erwin explained. "Some have reunified (with family and friends,) some have gone to some shelters, some have tried to get into individual housing and some have embraced recovery programs."
While dozens of nonprofits are a part of the city-led continuum of care, not all homeless advocates agree enough is being done to support the homeless population estimated to be about 500 individuals during the last official count taken earlier this year. The count includes people in Madison, Limestone and Morgan counties. It does not include individuals who may be homeless but who are in a jail, hospital or addiction recovery program at the time of the count.
Emma Steelman with the group Love Huntsville spent the past 48 hours with other volunteers with a rented U-Haul truck helping the homeless residents at the camp move their belongings elsewhere.
"Trying to help as many people as we can who are ready to move to safe places and then we are also going to be out here tomorrow trying to get everyone else to move out before the cops start ticketing people and arresting," Steelman told WAAY 31. "Our goal is to do harm reduction at this point because there's no housing for these people."
As WAAY 31 was first to report last month, several groups including Steelman's sent a letter to the city threatening legal action over the camp closure. To date no legal notices have been filed in court, but legal observers with the Southern Poverty Law Center were on site Thursday and plan on being at the camp Friday when the deadline to clear the area takes effect.
"We are not trying to criminalize homelessness, we are working with these people and have services ready for them as soon as they are ready to move forward with us and our partners," Erwin explained.
Signs posted at the camp this week tell people living there they will be considered trespassing after 11:00 am Friday. City crews installed security cameras in the area Thursday. Huntsville Police are expected to be on hand Friday at the camp. During a tour of the site Thursday afternoon, dozens of tents and camp sites remained, along with piles of debris, downed trees from recent storms and the site of a propane tank explosion that occurred within recent weeks, according to the city.