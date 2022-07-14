Deadline approaching quickly for Huntsville homeless camp eviction on Derrick Street

The city of Huntsville says there are enough beds to house all of the people who have been ordered to clear out from a homeless camp on Derrick Street by 11 a.m. Friday.
But some homeless advocates say the reality is, most of the 75 or so people who live there won't end up in shelters.
The city deemed the Derrick Street encampment a health and safety problem and notified residents of the closure 60 days ago. The original deadline was set for July 1 but extended to July 15 to "give the people more time to move their possessions out of the camp," Huntsville's community development director Scott Erwin explained Thursday.
Erwin said the city, with assistance from partners like First Stop and the Downtown Rescue Mission, has spent the past several weeks working directly with the camp's residents to find them other places to stay. While some of those people have reconnected with family members or agreed to participate in treatment programs, some are moving just down Derrick Street to yet another homeless camp called "The Slab."
Outdoor camping is technically illegal in the city limits, but the city has turned a blind eye to that camp, which they consider to be better monitored. Officials have allowed six residents of the previous Derrick Street camp to move to the slab. The area is surrounded by 10-feet-tall wooden fences, it has trash service, and police routinely patrol the area.
City officials said many of the people at this particular camp are also working with case managers to one day secure housing.
"There have been a lot of individual solutions, and there's as many solutions as there are individuals," Erwin explained. "Some have reunified (with family and friends), some have gone to some shelters, some have tried to get into individual housing, and some have embraced recovery programs."
While dozens of nonprofits are part of the city-led continuum of care, not all homeless advocates believe enough is being done. An estimated 500 people make up the homeless population in Madison, Limestone and Morgan counties, not counting those who were in a jail, hospital or addiction recovery program during the last official count.
Emma Steelman with the group Love Huntsville recently spent 48 hours with other volunteers at the camp, using a rented U-Haul truck to help homeless residents move their belongings elsewhere.
The group is "trying to help as many people as we can who are ready to move to safe places, and then we are also going to be out here (Friday) trying to get everyone else to move out before the cops start ticketing people and arresting," Steelman told WAAY 31. "Our goal is to do harm reduction at this point, because there's no housing for these people."
As WAAY 31 was first to report last month, several groups, including Steelman's, sent a letter to the city that threatened legal action over the camp closure. To date, no legal notices have been filed in court, but legal observers with the Southern Poverty Law Center were onsite Thursday and plan on being at the camp Friday when the deadline to clear the area takes effect.
"We are not trying to criminalize homelessness," Erwin said. "We are working with these people and have services ready for them as soon as they are ready to move forward with us and our partners."
Signs posted at the camp this week tell people living there they will be considered trespassing after 11 a.m. Friday. City crews installed security cameras in the area Thursday. Huntsville Police are expected to be at the camp Friday.
During a tour of the site Thursday afternoon, dozens of tents and camp sites remained, along with piles of debris, downed trees from recent storms and the site of a propane tank explosion that occurred within recent weeks, according to the city.