...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees will be
possible in the afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Day 4 of the heat wave Thursday, some relief on the way

ThurJune16

Wednesday was the hottest day of the year for Huntsville and Muscle Shoals so far. Huntsville hit a high of 98 degrees, with heat index values briefly touching 112 degrees. Muscle Shoals hit a high of 99 degrees, with heat index values touching 108.

Of course, one way to break the heat is thunderstorms, which is what happened in Madison County on Wednesday afternoon. We saw quarter-sized hail and intense heavy rainfall that led to flooding by Memorial Parkway in Huntsville.

Peak feels-like temperatures will reach 103 to 107 degrees again Thursday afternoon and likely Friday afternoon. Continue to take extra precautions outside! Stay cool, stay hydrated, and take frequent breaks inside. Isolated showers and storms are possible again Thursday but most stay dry.

There is a small bit of relief in the heat this weekend. A weak cold front ushers in less humid air Friday evening. A few storms could accompany this front Friday. Although the humidity will not be as high, temperatures remain in the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday.

The heat builds back in next week, and it could be even hotter than the last few days. Highs will be in the upper 90s again starting Monday. It's not out of the question to see those temperatures approach 100 degrees next week, too. If there is any good news, the humidity does not look as extreme as it has this week.

