Day 4 of the heat wave Thursday, some relief on the way

Wednesday was the hottest day of the year for Huntsville and Muscle Shoals so far. Huntsville hit a high of 98 degrees, with heat index values briefly touching 112 degrees. Muscle Shoals hit a high of 99 degrees, with heat index values touching 108.
Of course, one way to break the heat is thunderstorms, which is what happened in Madison County on Wednesday afternoon. We saw quarter-sized hail and intense heavy rainfall that led to flooding by Memorial Parkway in Huntsville.
Peak feels-like temperatures will reach 103 to 107 degrees again Thursday afternoon and likely Friday afternoon. Continue to take extra precautions outside! Stay cool, stay hydrated, and take frequent breaks inside. Isolated showers and storms are possible again Thursday but most stay dry.
There is a small bit of relief in the heat this weekend. A weak cold front ushers in less humid air Friday evening. A few storms could accompany this front Friday. Although the humidity will not be as high, temperatures remain in the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday.
The heat builds back in next week, and it could be even hotter than the last few days. Highs will be in the upper 90s again starting Monday. It's not out of the question to see those temperatures approach 100 degrees next week, too. If there is any good news, the humidity does not look as extreme as it has this week.