Day 3 of Mason Sisk trial: Jurors shown autopsy photos, more video from 2019 murder scene in Elkmont

Prosecutors on Wednesday continued to lay out their case against Mason Sisk, an Elkmont teen accused of fatally shooting five family members in 2019.
That included presenting more footage from the body-worn cameras used by Limestone County sheriff's deputies who responded to the scene, autopsy photos of the victims and testimony from deputies and the state medical examiner.
The graphic images and video left some in the courtroom visibly upset, but Sisk showed little emotion and instead kept his head down, not looking at the monitors as the bodies of his father, stepmother and younger siblings appeared onscreen.
During their testimony, the state medical examiner explained each of the victims died from a gunshot wound to the head. Sisk's 6-month-old brother was shot twice in the head, while his stepmother was also struck by a bullet that hit her arm and went into her chest.
The medical examiner said only the stepmother and infant were shot from less than 3 feet away.
Sisk was the one to call 911 and report the shootings that night. He told the dispatcher he was downstairs when he heard the gunshots, then ran upstairs to find his family shot.
Video from the scene shows deputies arriving to find Sisk outside the home. Inside, his stepmother and two youngest brothers were dead; his father and oldest younger brother were alive but later died of their injuries at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital.
The ensuing investigation ultimately led to multiple capital murder charges for Sisk, who investigators said confessed to the crime. Prosecutors say they've got more video and other evidence to show jurors when the trial resumes Thursday, and it's possible the trial will extend into next week.
Because he was only 14 when the crime occurred, Sisk won't face the death penalty if convicted. Instead, he faces up to life in prison with a chance for parole after 30 years served.
