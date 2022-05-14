 Skip to main content
Day 2 of First Waltz at Orion Amphitheater

The newly opened Orion Amphitheater in the MidCity District of Huntsville hosted Day Two of the First Waltz, celebrating the grand opening of the Orion Amphitheater.

Attendees say this is just what the city of Huntsville needs as they continue to enhance its entertainment scene and make it a destination city.

Day Two saw performances by Saint Paul and the Broken Bones, Mavis Staples, Drive-By Truckers and Brittany Howard.

Tickets ranged from $49.50 to $99.50.

Outside of the musical acts, attendees had the opportunity to eat some good food, buy some drinks, step out the venue to sit at tables and fellowship with other people here.

The final day of the First Waltz weekend event will be Sunday with performances by local guests, such as the Aeolians of Oakwood University, Translee, The Huntsville Community Drum Line and more.

Doors open at 1 p.m., and the event starts at 2 p.m. Tickets for this event are on sale for $10.

