Day 1 of Alabama legislative session brings talks of school choice, grocery tax

Today marks the first day of the 2023 Alabama legislative session, and lawmakers will once again tackle issues that could impact Alabamians' wallets and children.
School choice is one of the topics being discussed, and it isn't just a state issue. U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville is backing a bill in the Senate that would allow parents to send their child to any school, no matter their district. At the state level, Sen. Larry Stutts of Tuscumbia is sponsoring the PRICE Act, also known as the Parental Rights in Children's Education Act.
Through the PRICE Act, students would have an educational savings account, or ESA, that would allow parents to use up to $6,000 in state tax money for education through private schools, home schooling or a public school outside of their home district.
Amanda Lopez, a mother who supports the bill, spoke with WAAY 31 about how the bill could benefit parents and their children.
"Different kids have different needs, so sometimes different schools are better suited to them," she said. "So having a little bit of freedom and ability to choose would be really, really great."
The PRICE Act would give parents and schools the power to choose whether they would like to participate. If made law, schools would not be mandated to allow students with ESAs and can limit the number of students with ESAs that they will accept.
In her State of the State address, Gov. Kay Ivey encouraged the Alabama Legislature to "start having more meaningful conversations about school choice."
Reducing food costs
Another topic up for discussion among lawmakers is Alabama's grocery tax.
Alabama is one of three states that still taxes the full 4% on groceries and food items, with no relief from the state. This leaves shoppers paying more than 9% in combined sales and grocery taxes every time they go to the store.
That includes shoppers like Jeff Peterson, who told WAAY 31 on Tuesday that he believes ditching the grocery tax would benefit everyone.
"Everybody knows what it's like to go into any grocery store and spend money on their groceries and then be hit with tax, so I think money that can be left in the pockets of average Americans is a good thing," Peterson said.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, grocery prices have gone up 10% since January 2022. Those extra dollars being spent on grocery tax could be money saved or used for more groceries for struggling families.
The state House's first reading to repeal the state grocery tax happened Tuesday.