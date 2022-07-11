Dawson man dies Monday after being critically injured in July 7 wreck

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said one of the three people injured in a July 7 wreck in Cherokee County has died Monday.
ALEA identified the man as 82-year-old Billy W. Mitchell of Dawson. Mitchell was critically injured when the 2007 Ford Taurus he was driving was struck by a 2014 Step Van cement mixer truck, ALEA said.
The wreck happened on Alabama 68 near Cherokee County Road 107, about 2 miles west of Gaylesville.
Mitchell, a 45-year-old passenger in his vehicle and the 23-year-old driver of the cement truck were all injured and taken to a hospital in Georgia for treatment, according to ALEA.
Troopers continue to investigate the wreck.