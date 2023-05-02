Davidson Technologies' global headquarters will soon call Redstone Gateway home

Davidson Technologies broke ground Tuesday morning at the site for its newest venture in Huntsville.
This new 46,000-square-foot facility will be the company's global headquarters at the Redstone Arsenal Gateway.
The city of Huntsville and Madison County Chamber of Commerce helped put this groundbreaking on Tuesday morning. The city leaders all agreed this is an excellent opportunity for Davidson and Huntsville. Davidson projects growth in technology and jobs with this new state-of-the-art facility.
Retired Maj. Gen. John Holly, CEO of Davidson Technologies, said this global headquarters will help strengthen our national security.
"You need, in some cases, special facilities, and this new building will have those special facilities to be able to give us the long-term opportunity to continue to support our national defense," Holly said.
Davidson has a hand in artificial intelligence, missile defense, and cyber security and contracts out to various sectors of our nation's military.
Holly said this facility is possible through Davidson's hard-working, dedicated employees, and the building will reflect their needs in the most modern and specialized ways.