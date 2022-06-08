 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
334 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

FRANKLIN AL           LAWRENCE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
CULLMAN, DECATUR, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, MOULTON,
RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE, SCOTTSBORO, AND TOWN CREEK.

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Marshall, southern
Madison, southeastern Limestone, Cullman and Morgan Counties through
730 PM CDT...

At 646 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 7 miles west of Morgan City to Good Hope to
near Parrish. Movement was southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Southern Huntsville, Decatur, Albertville, Cullman, Hartselle, Boaz,
Guntersville, Arab, Redstone Arsenal and Hanceville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for
north central and northeastern Alabama.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 715 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

David Attenborough receives a second knighthood

  • Updated
  • 0

David Attenborough has received a second knighthood for services to television broadcasting and conservation.

The prestigious Knight Grand Cross was bestowed upon the 96-year-old naturalist by the Prince of Wales, himself a passionate campaigner for the environment.

Originally knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1985, Attenborough collected his medal at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

The official Twitter account for the Royal Family wrote: "At Windsor Castle, Sir David Attenborough is invested by The Prince of Wales as a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and George. Congratulations Sir David!"

Best known for making nature documentaries such as "The Blue Planet," Attenborough is considered a national treasure in the UK. In 2019, he set up the Earthshot Prize with Prince William, which aims to inspire innovative solutions to the most pressing environmental challenges facing the planet.

As part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Attenborough delivered a message about climate change and the planet, which was projected onto the front of Buckingham Palace.

According to Guinness World Records, he has enjoyed not just the longest career as a TV naturalist but as a presenter overall. He also has the distinction of being the only person to have won BAFTA awards for series in black and white, color, HD and 3D formats, the website states.

In 2020, he claimed the record for reaching 1 million followers on Instagram in the shortest time — though he has since been beaten by "Harry Potter" star Rupert Grint — racking up the numbers just hours after joining the social media platform.

His first post — a video warning about climate change — attracted 1 million followers in just 4 hours and 44 minutes. The account closed within six weeks, with the warning that "what happens next is up to us."

