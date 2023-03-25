Daughter picks up the pieces after her father is killed in Saturday's severe weather

A Morgan Co. man was killed after his trailer lifted from the ground during severe weather Saturday morning.
67-year-old Kenneth Cooper did not survive his injuries after his trailer flipped during a storm, and just hours later, his daughter Kelley Lovelady and her family salvaged through what was left of her father's trailer.
"It's tragic; it's unbelievable; I'm still in shock; I've lost my voice from screaming 'cause I just - it's my dad," Lovelady said.
She said her dad was in that trailer on Vest Road when the strong storm hit.
"It took the trailer and just twisted it, turned it upside down, and then a tree fell on top of that, and so he was laid out and buried in mud from head to toe."
By the time she got to the hospital, he was already gone.
"As they pulled him out, and he was fine, and he said that nothin' was wrong, but it was, there was a lot of internal damage, and it crushed him," Lovelady said.
Lovelady described her father as a well-liked guy and a family man who loved his job paving roads. She said he would take her around on drives to show off his handy work, and in his downtime, he enjoyed sitting on his front porch with a glass of sweet tea. That porch where he would wave to neighbors blew into a nearby field.
"He was just at my house a couple days ago, and my other son couldn't be here, he said cause 'mom, I was just there last weekend showin him my new motorcycle. And paw-paw was so excited and so happy to see it.' And he said, 'but I can't look at the damage left behind,'" Lovelady said.
Now Lolvelady said she's relying on her faith to get her through the reality of losing her father suddenly and tragically.