Date set for former Athens Superintendent to plead guilty to federal conspiracy charge

A federal judge set a December 16th hearing date for former Athens school superintendent Trey Holladay to formally change his plea to guilty in a school fraud scheme.
Court records show Holladay is scheduled to appear by video conference for that hearing, which will be held in federal court in Montgomery.
Holladay will plead guilty to a conspiracy charge over a scheme to get tax money over enrolling private school students into public school virtual classes.
Six people were initially charged in the investigation.
Three of them, including former Limestone County school superintendent Tom Sisk, have already pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.