...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,
including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result.

*PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Date set for former Athens Superintendent to plead guilty to federal conspiracy charge

Trey Holladay

Ex-Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay

A federal judge set a December 16th hearing date for former Athens school superintendent Trey Holladay to formally change his plea to guilty in a school fraud scheme.

Court records show Holladay is scheduled to appear by video conference for that hearing, which will be held in federal court in Montgomery.

Holladay will plead guilty to a conspiracy charge over a scheme to get tax money over enrolling private school students into public school virtual classes.

Six people were initially charged in the investigation.

Three of them, including former Limestone County school superintendent Tom Sisk, have already pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

