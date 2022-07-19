Data shows 1 out of 4 Huntsville 3rd graders are not reading at grade level

According to new data from the Alabama State Department of Education, Huntsville City Schools is below state average when it comes to third-grade reading proficiency.
Challenger Elementary School PTA member Andrea Alvarez is worried about the education her daughter is getting at Huntsville City Schools, and seeing the recent data only solidified her concerns.
According to the new data from the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program (ACAP) testing, Huntsville City Schools has a 76% reading proficiency. That means nearly 1 out of 4 third graders are not reading at grade level.
Huntsville City Schools is 2% lower than the state average at 78%.
"Not even being on par with the rest of the state is just astonishing," said Alvarez.
She's worried if students fall behind in third grade, they will be playing catch up for years to come.
"Those third graders are now done. In fourth grade, you stop learning to read, and you start reading to learn. So we've lost that entire grade," Alvarez said. "So now I hope that we take that data, and I hope we get real serious, and I hope we really focus on intervention in elementary school."
She said the school system has to invest in more individualized intervention strategies when it comes to reading comprehension, which she said includes sourcing outside help because teachers are already overwhelmed as it is.
Some people argue that the Covid-19 pandemic has negatively impacted reading comprehension, but Alvarez doesn't think that's the whole problem. Nearby school systems that dealt with the same challenges are excelling in their reading proficiency.
Madison County Schools has an 86% reading proficiency, and Madison City Schools is even higher, with 92% of third graders reading at grade level.
Alvarez said for such a smart, booming city like Huntsville, the school system should represent that, especially when nearby school systems are excelling.
"When you look at Madison City, who has 92%, and you look at Madison County, who has 86%, they are also in the same boat as us, so why are we doing so poor? Because their kids also had to manage COVID and reading loss," said Alvarez.
She applauded Madison City Schools for their commitment to reading comprehension and hopes Huntsville City Schools can learn from their neighbors on how to implement more personalized intervention strategies to bump up the reading proficiency.
"There's no way to catch up unless we take drastic measures right now," said Alvarez.
Her dyslexic daughter just finished third grade at Challenger Elementary School with all A's on her report card, but not without a lot of help from outside the school system.
Alvarez said the after-school tutoring program offered three days a week isn't enough for students falling behind, because it feels more like a punishment for kids who can't keep up rather than a tool to help them succeed.
Plus, it's an added burden to teachers who are already overwhelmed with their regular course load.
Alvarez said it has been challenging to advocate for better resources for her daughter, and she has been met with some pushback.
"I had to argue to get her services, I had to argue to make sure that the services provided were beneficial to a dyslexic, and I had to fight every step of the way. And then, meanwhile, I had to pay thousands of dollars in private tutoring after school to get her in a method that actually made sense for dyslexics to learn," said Alvarez.
She said parents shouldn't have to rely on outside tutoring to make sure their children are reading at grade level.
She's grateful the state released the new ACAP data, because it indicates that even if students are doing well on their report cards, they might not actually be reading at grade level.
Alvarez hopes these ACAP scores will be a wake-up call for the school system to place a bigger emphasis on reading comprehension. She says it's important for schools to take an individualized approach to reading intervention methods to make sure each individual kid isn't falling behind for years to come.
Alabama's 2019 literacy act calls for all students who aren't at proficient reading level to be held back and to repeat the third grade. The requirement was set to start in the 2021-22 school year, but because of the pandemic, state officials pushed the retention requirement to the 2023-24 school year.
WAAY 31 reached out to Huntsville City Schools for comment on the newly released reading test scores but was told no one was available to speak Tuesday.
Scores across North Alabama
Here's how many third graders were reading at grade level in other Alabama school districts in the WAAY 31 coverage area:
- Albertville City: 71%
- Arab City: 91%
- Athens City: 93%
- Colbert County: 72%
- Decatur City: 75%
- DeKalb County: 74%
- Florence City: 84%
- Fort Payne City: 75%
- Franklin County: 69%
- Guntersville City: 94%
- Hartselle City: 93%
- Huntsville City: 76%
- Jackson County: 84%
- Lauderdale County: 85%
- Lawrence County: 78%
- Limestone County: 78%
- Madison City: 92%
- Madison County: 86%
- Marshall County: 77%
- Morgan County: 83%
- Muscle Shoals City: 91%
- Russellville City: 79%
- Scottsboro City: 79%
- Sheffield City: 78%
- Tuscumbia City: 71%