DAR High School student charged with making terrorist threat

A 16-year-old DAR High School student is in custody after an investigation into a threat made at the Grant school on Tuesday.
The teen boy is charged with making a terrorist threat, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. He is now being held by the Juvenile Probation Office.
The threat spread via social media, causing more than 50 percent of the school’s population to not attend on Wednesday, according to Sheriff Phil Sims.
After learning of the threat Tuesday, the sheriff’s office deployed additional deputies to campus Wednesday and barred the suspect from the school.
"We take every threat seriously and work with all of the county school administrators on a daily basis to make sure we provide the safest environment possible for our children,” Sims said.