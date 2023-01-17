DAR Elementary School welcomes WAAY 31 for Tuesday lesson all about weather

The DAR Elementary fourth graders had a special classroom visitor Tuesday! WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spent her afternoon talking to these students all about the detailed science of weather.
These bright kiddos learned all about what it means to be a meteorologist and the types of math and science used in the field on a daily basis. They also learned about where meteorologists work, including major ground transportation companies, missile defense companies, airlines and, of course, on TV news.
Students helped Meteorologist Grace look at the atmosphere's different levels and the data pulled from each elevation. They looked at data maps of wind energy, moisture amounts, pressure systems and hail signatures. They helped her forecast a tornado after taking their knowledge of each layer and combining it with the rain amount depicted by radar and the velocity of a previous storm.
They did a great job, paying close attention and asking wonderful questions!
Several students even said they want to follow in Grace's footsteps and go to Mississippi State (where she went to college), so they can become meteorologists one day, too! How precious.
Lastly, students got a chance to present a weather forecast in front of a graphic slide, just like they would if they were an on-camera meteorologist! All participants knocked it out of the park! We are so proud.
Thank you so much for having us, DAR!