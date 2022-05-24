 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Danville woman identified as victim in fatal Morgan County crash

  • Updated
  • 0
FATAL CRASH WEB IMAGE.jpg

       

A Danville woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Morgan County.

Carolyn McDonald Dulaney, 67, was fatally injured when the 2008 Kia Sorento she was driving was struck and overturned by a 2017 Kia Soul about 4:45 p.m. on Brown Road near Iron Man Road, about five miles north of Danville.

Dulaney was not wearing a seat belt, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The driver of the Kia was not injured.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you