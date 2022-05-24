Danville woman identified as victim in fatal Morgan County crash

A Danville woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Morgan County.
Carolyn McDonald Dulaney, 67, was fatally injured when the 2008 Kia Sorento she was driving was struck and overturned by a 2017 Kia Soul about 4:45 p.m. on Brown Road near Iron Man Road, about five miles north of Danville.
Dulaney was not wearing a seat belt, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The driver of the Kia was not injured.
Multiple Agencies are responding to a 2 vehicle wreck with injuries at Ironman Rd at Brown Rd in the Danville/Neel Area. Use caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/Tlan6CTDah— Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) May 23, 2022