Danville standoff suspect identified

A Decatur man has been identified as the suspect who armed and barricaded themselves in a Danville home Tuesday morning.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said Daniel Thomas Powers, 41, has been charged with making a terroristic threat and second-degree possession of marijuana.
A call came in at 5:55 a.m. Tuesday reporting an armed person at a home on Kirby Bridge Road in Danville. Responding deputies were able to safely remove three children from the home.
Powers was also removed a short time later. WAAY 31 has learned he was related to people who lived at the house.
Powers is currently being held in the Morgan County Jail on $50,300 bond.