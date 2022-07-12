 Skip to main content
Danville standoff suspect identified

Daniel Thomas Powers

A Decatur man has been identified as the suspect who armed and barricaded themselves in a Danville home Tuesday morning. 

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said Daniel Thomas Powers, 41, has been charged with making a terroristic threat and second-degree possession of marijuana.

A call came in at 5:55 a.m. Tuesday reporting an armed person at a home on Kirby Bridge Road in Danville. Responding deputies were able to safely remove three children from the home. 

Powers was also removed a short time later. WAAY 31 has learned he was related to people who lived at the house.

Powers is currently being held in the Morgan County Jail on $50,300 bond.

