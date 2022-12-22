Dangerously cold weather arrives tonight

**WIND CHILL WARNING tonight through Noon Saturday**
Thursday afternoon will be mild but cloudy. Highs top out in the mid 50s before the Arctic cold front arrives this evening. Here is a breakdown of when the dangerous cold arrives where you are.
Shoals: 6 PM - 8 PM
Huntsville Metro (I-65 Corridor): 8 PM - 10 PM
Sand Mountain: 10 PM - Midnight
Rain showers just ahead of the front will transition to a brief wintry mix then light snow as cold air rushes in. Precipitation comes to an end by midnight. Snow accumulations will generally stay below a half inch, but the higher elevations may see amounts closer to one inch. Road conditions will deteriorate quickly. Residual moisture will freeze over tonight, causing black ice Friday morning. If you must be out early Friday, please use extreme caution.
Temperatures crash into the single digits Friday morning. Gusty northwest winds up to 30 MPH will produce wind chills of 10 to 15 degrees below zero. These are dangerously cold conditions that may lead to frostbite within 15 to 30 minutes of exposure. If at all possible, stay home Friday. Wind chills hover near or just below zero all day tomorrow.
Bitterly cold weather continues through the holiday weekend. Highs Saturday are stuck in the 20s. Feels like temperatures remain in the teens during the day and single digits at night. Christmas Day Sunday is slightly warmer, but still below freezing with highs near 30. Most of North Alabama stays below freezing until at least Monday.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain transitions to light snow this evening. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation: 60%. Wind: SW 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.
TONIGHT: Light snow showers through midnight. Extremely cold. Lows in the single digits. Wind chills between -10 and -15. Chance of snow: 60%. Wind: NW 10-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.
FRIDAY: Blustery, dangerously cold. Clearing skies. Highs in the teens. Wind chill values between 0 and -10. Wind: NW at 15 to 20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.