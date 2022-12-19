Dangerously cold air for Christmas weekend, but snow chances remain uncertain

Clouds are on the increase Monday. After a cold start to the day, afternoon temperatures stay slightly below average in the upper 40s. A few rain showers are expected Tuesday, with the most widespread rain staying south of our area.
Dangerously cold Arctic air arrives in North Alabama on Thursday night and early Friday. Rain is expected throughout the day Thursday. As the bitterly cold air moves in, there will be a brief window for rain to quickly transition to snow after midnight.
Any accumulations appear light at this time. However, residual moisture on roadways could turn into black ice as temperatures crash behind the front.
Highs on Friday and Saturday will only reach the upper teens to low 20s. Overnight lows drop to the single digits or low teens. Wind chills as low as -10 degrees Fahrenheit are possible Friday and will remain in the single digits through Christmas Day. Stay with WAAY 31 for continuing updates.
MONDAY: Increasing clouds; chilly. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind: E 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-30s. Wind: E 5 MPH.