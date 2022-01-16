 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 700 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON TO TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 10.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 15.5 feet tomorrow
evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.5 feet on 05/17/1968.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional accumulation up to one inch of
snow this evening will be possible. A few locations in the
higher terrain could receive locally higher amounts.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Jackson and DeKalb counties. In Tennessee,
Lincoln, Moore, and Franklin counties.

* WHEN...Until Midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of heavy snow and gusty
winds may lead to tree and power line damage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Dangerous road conditions tonight as temperatures drop below freezing

  • Updated
  • 0

Ashley's Sunday Afternoon Forecast 1.16
With the bulk of the moisture with this winter weather system headed east, our concern now turns to dangerous road conditions tonight.
 
Hazardous Roads
Past sunset, temperatures will drop below freezing quickly, especially in areas with higher snow accumulations throughout the day. Some areas saw up to 4" of snow in North Alabama, with higher totals further east and in higher elevations. Icy and slick roads especially on bridges and overpasses will be a risk all through tonight into tomorrow morning. Black ice will be also be possibility tonight even on main roads as lows bottom out in the 20's overnight. Travel only if you have too, but staying home will be your best bet during this period.
 
We do have the chance to see some snow showers once again further east and in southern Tennessee Monday. Not expecting this will provide any additional safety concerns as temperatures climb well above freezing, so not much of any of the wintry precipitation we see will stick. Prepare to bundle up still as highs struggle to hit the lower 40's by the afternoon.
 
A gradual clear occurs late Monday evening, and clear skies will set us up perfectly for another chilly night as lows drop into the 20's, bringing us the chance widespread patchy freezing frost. 
 

