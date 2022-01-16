Dangerous road conditions tonight as temperatures drop below freezing

With the bulk of the moisture with this winter weather system headed east, our concern now turns to dangerous road conditions tonight.
Past sunset, temperatures will drop below freezing quickly, especially in areas with higher snow accumulations throughout the day. Some areas saw up to 4" of snow in North Alabama, with higher totals further east and in higher elevations. Icy and slick roads especially on bridges and overpasses will be a risk all through tonight into tomorrow morning. Black ice will be also be possibility tonight even on main roads as lows bottom out in the 20's overnight. Travel only if you have too, but staying home will be your best bet during this period.
We do have the chance to see some snow showers once again further east and in southern Tennessee Monday. Not expecting this will provide any additional safety concerns as temperatures climb well above freezing, so not much of any of the wintry precipitation we see will stick. Prepare to bundle up still as highs struggle to hit the lower 40's by the afternoon.
A gradual clear occurs late Monday evening, and clear skies will set us up perfectly for another chilly night as lows drop into the 20's, bringing us the chance widespread patchy freezing frost.