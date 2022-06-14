 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected today and on
Wednesday.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence,
Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Cullman, Marshall, Jackson and
DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM
CDT this evening, and from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Dangerous heat wave continues, some scattered storms midweek

Today's Forecast
Carson Meredith

Tuesday is another dangerously hot day for North Alabama. Our entire coverage area is now under a Heat Advisory from 11 AM to 7 PM. Actual air temperature highs are in the mid 90s this afternoon with heat index values peaking between 104 and 108 degrees. Like yesterday, be sure to limit time outdoors during the afternoon hours. If you do have to be outside, take plenty of breaks indoors and drink lots of water. Be on the lookout for symptoms of heat exhaustion too. The longer this extreme heat lasts, the more it will wear down our bodies.

Unfortunately, there is not much relief in sight. We do introduce a small chance for a storm today over northeast Alabama, but most remain dry. Storm coverage is a bit higher Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. Some storms could be strong to marginally severe, capable of producing gusty winds up to 60 MPH and very heavy rain. The main focus will continue to be the heat despite increased storm chances. Another Heat Advisory is in effect for Wednesday with highs back in the mid 90s and heat index values around 105 during the afternoon. While highs remain in the mid 90s, the heat index may not be quite as dangerous Thursday and Friday.

There is a "cooldown" on the way this weekend. And by cooldown, we mean only the low 90s. Drier air should keep chances out of the forecast Saturday, Sunday, and early next week. The extreme heat will build back in, however. In fact, long-term forecasts suggest we could be even hotter next week with actual high temperatures approaching 100 degrees.

