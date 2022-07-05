Dangerous heat wave continues for North Alabama

Huntsville hit 100 degrees Tuesday, tying the record high set in 2012. This was also the first triple-digit day in Huntsville since Oct. 3, 2019.
What's more impressive and dangerous is that the peak heat index in Huntsville was 108, with the same value also in Decatur and Muscle Shoals. This is why North Alabama remains in a heat advisory through 7 p.m. Friday. Heat index values above 105 for several hours each afternoon are expected through Friday, if not Saturday.
Of course, a quick way to cool things off during a heat wave are daily pop-up thunderstorms.
Scattered showers and storms will remain possible each afternoon as well. No severe weather is expected, but heavy rain and gusty winds can't be ruled out.
These storms will not be enough to give us relief from the heat. By Saturday, however, a cold front will bring North Alabama's best chance for widespread rain in quite some time. Showers and storms are expected throughout the day, but it does not appear to be a washout rain just yet. We could still see a half-inch to 1 inch of rain this weekend, which will certainly be beneficial!
Unfortunately, this cold front is not too strong, meaning it won't bring much of a cooldown. Highs remain in the low to mid-90s early next week, but it may not be as humid as what we are dealing with this week. Rain chances also look lower next week, too.