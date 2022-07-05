 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern
Jackson, northeastern Madison, southeastern Lincoln and southwestern
Franklin Counties through 815 PM CDT...

At 739 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Huntland, or 16 miles southwest of Winchester. This storm was nearly
stationary.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Huntland, Elora, Francisco, Beans Creek, Plevna and Larkin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Dangerous heat wave continues for North Alabama

Huntsville hit 100 degrees Tuesday, tying the record high set in 2012. This was also the first triple-digit day in Huntsville since Oct. 3, 2019.

What's more impressive and dangerous is that the peak heat index in Huntsville was 108, with the same value also in Decatur and Muscle Shoals. This is why North Alabama remains in a heat advisory through 7 p.m. Friday. Heat index values above 105 for several hours each afternoon are expected through Friday, if not Saturday.

Of course, a quick way to cool things off during a heat wave are daily pop-up thunderstorms.

Scattered showers and storms will remain possible each afternoon as well. No severe weather is expected, but heavy rain and gusty winds can't be ruled out.

These storms will not be enough to give us relief from the heat. By Saturday, however, a cold front will bring North Alabama's best chance for widespread rain in quite some time. Showers and storms are expected throughout the day, but it does not appear to be a washout rain just yet. We could still see a half-inch to 1 inch of rain this weekend, which will certainly be beneficial!

Unfortunately, this cold front is not too strong, meaning it won't bring much of a cooldown. Highs remain in the low to mid-90s early next week, but it may not be as humid as what we are dealing with this week. Rain chances also look lower next week, too.

