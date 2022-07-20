Dangerous heat wave begins today

Another long and at times dangerous heat wave begins Wednesday. The Heat Advisory originally issued for today has been extended to Thursday evening for all of North Alabama. Actual air temperatures will reach the upper 90s. Heat index values will be as high as 107 this afternoon and Thursday afternoon. Continue to take extra heat precautions over the next few days. Stay hydrated and limit your time outside. If you do have to be outside, take frequent breaks indoors. Temperatures will remain in the upper 90s through and early next week (and maybe beyond that). However, the humidity will ease just enough to keep feels like temperature near 100 degrees as opposed to 105 or higher.
Spotty showers are possible this morning in northeast Alabama, but most of us remain dry. We will be watching the potential for two rounds of showers and storms Thursday. The first arrives near the morning commute Thursday, mainly for northeast Alabama. The severe weather risk is low tomorrow morning, but some storms will have heavy rain and frequent lightning.
After a brief break around lunchtime, a second round of storms will begin to develop right on top of our area. Should these storms get their act together quickly, heavy rain and gusty winds can't be ruled out for areas south of the Tennessee River. The greater severe weather risk will be over central Alabama later in the evening. Rainfall amounts will vary over the next couple days. Areas along and east of I-65 could see a quarter to half inch of rain, while some spots in the Shoals may not see a drop.