Dangerous heat today gives way to stormy weather tonight through Friday

*Excessive Heat Warning for Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale counties, Heat Advisory for all other counties in effect until 8 pm*
*Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 9 pm*
Dangerous heat is the primary concern for the remainder of the day. Heat index values could climb as high as 110. Be sure to hydrate and take frequent breaks in the shade if you plan to spend extended time outside.
With all of this heat and humidity, the environment is favorable for severe weather if storms develop in our area. Storms will be most likely in Tennessee and northeast Alabama this afternoon. Large hail and damaging wind will be the main threats.
Additional waves of storms will be more likely starting late tonight and continuing through Friday. These will once again pose a threat for large hail and damaging wind. If these storms track over the same areas, flash flooding could be an issue as well. Due to the wet weather, highs will likely fall to the mid and upper 80s.
Rain may linger early Saturday, but the majority of the weekend looks dry and quite comfortable! Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with plenty of sunshine and lower humidity. Dry, sunny weather is in the forecast through the first half of next week as highs will slowly climb back to the 90s.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Chance of rain: 40%. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: W 3-7 MPH.
FRIDAY: Thunderstorms likely. Chance of rain: 70%. Highs in the upper 80s. Wind: WNW 6-12 MPH.