Dangerous heat on its way to North Alabama!

31 Alert Days remain in effect for Thursday, Friday and Saturday due to extreme heat.
*An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for all counties except Cherokee, DeKalb, Etowah, Jackson, and Marshall Counties for Thursday and Friday*
*A Heat Advisory has been issued for Cherokee, DeKalb, Etowah, Jackson, and Marshall Counties for Thursday and Friday*
The heat is on this Wednesday, and conditions are only getting hotter! High temperatures will reach to the mid-90s today and be very muggy and humid bringing "feels like" temperatures to near 100 degrees. Stay hydrated, take frequent breaks indoors, and do your best to avoid being outside during the late afternoon heat of the day.
Thursday - Saturday remain 31 Alert Days for excessive heat with high temperatures each day reaching to near 100 and heat index values reaching to the 110s. This is really the heat you can't beat and making it a priority to avoid being outside during the heat of the day is truly crucial.
Isolated showers return the forecast in the early evening but they will be gone by bedtime. Friday and much of the day on Saturday will be dry but the overnight hours on Saturday will feature some scattered showers. Those scattered showers turn to widespread, but not severe, storms on Monday morning.
Almost each day of the next workweek has chances for showers and storms but Wednesday will see the most widespread rain lasting throughout the day. High temperatures will be slightly closer to average with highs closer to average and in the low 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and very humid. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: NW 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 70s. Wind: SE 5 MPH.