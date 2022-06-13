 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 107 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 6 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Dangerous heat expected Monday afternoon

Carson Meredith

The heat continues to build in and become more dangerous across North Alabama today. It is already very warm and muggy this morning with temperatures in the mid 70s. A Heat Advisory is in effect for northwest Alabama and the I-65 corridor from noon to 6 PM today for heat index values at or above 105 degrees. Actual air temperatures will reach the upper 90s with the heat index peaking between 103 and 107 degrees in the Advisory area. Even areas not in the Advisory (Sand Mountain) could see the heat index peak between 99 and 103 degrees this afternoon. Stay hydrated, stay cool, and take frequent breaks indoors if you will be outside during the peak heat today. There will be little in the way of relief today as skies stay mostly sunny with no rain chances. Overnight lows are still quite warm in the mid 70s.

The heat and humidity are not going anywhere. Highs remain in the mid 90s all week. Heat index values each afternoon will hover near the 100 degree mark. While it will stay hot, it may not be as dangerously hot past today. Even so, exercise caution if outside throughout the week. Starting Tuesday, small chances for isolated showers and storms are back in the forecast each afternoon. Not everyone will see storms, but those who do could see gusty winds and very heavy rain.

A cold front may bring some relief in the heat by the weekend. Highs will remain in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday though, but slightly less humidity will make for a more tolerable weekend. Long-term forecasts suggest highs may stay in the mid 90s through the end of June.

