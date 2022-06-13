Dangerous heat continues Tuesday

Another Heat Advisory has been issued for North Alabama for Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Actual air temperatures are back up to mid-90s Tuesday, with the heat index peaking between 103 and 109 degrees in the Advisory area tomorrow. Even areas not in the Advisory (Sand Mountain) could see the heat index peak between 99 and 103 degrees Tuesday. Stay hydrated, stay cool, and take frequent breaks indoors if you will be outside during the peak heat each day this week.
The heat and humidity are not going anywhere. Highs remain in the mid-90s all week. Heat index values each afternoon will hover near the 105-degree mark or higher. Exercise caution if outside throughout the week.
Starting tomorrow, small chances for isolated showers and storms are back in the forecast each afternoon. Not everyone will see storms, but those who do could see gusty winds and very heavy rain. A cold front may bring some relief in the heat by the weekend. Highs will remain in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday, though, but slightly less humidity will make for a more tolerable weekend. Long-term forecasts suggest highs may stay in the mid-90s through the end of June.