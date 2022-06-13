 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence,
Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In Tennessee,
Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Dangerous heat continues Tuesday

Another Heat Advisory has been issued for North Alabama for Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

HeatAdvisoryTue

Actual air temperatures are back up to mid-90s Tuesday, with the heat index peaking between 103 and 109 degrees in the Advisory area tomorrow. Even areas not in the Advisory (Sand Mountain) could see the heat index peak between 99 and 103 degrees Tuesday. Stay hydrated, stay cool, and take frequent breaks indoors if you will be outside during the peak heat each day this week.

heatindexTue14

The heat and humidity are not going anywhere. Highs remain in the mid-90s all week. Heat index values each afternoon will hover near the 105-degree mark or higher. Exercise caution if outside throughout the week.

Starting tomorrow, small chances for isolated showers and storms are back in the forecast each afternoon. Not everyone will see storms, but those who do could see gusty winds and very heavy rain. A cold front may bring some relief in the heat by the weekend. Highs will remain in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday, though, but slightly less humidity will make for a more tolerable weekend. Long-term forecasts suggest highs may stay in the mid-90s through the end of June.

