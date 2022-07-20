Dangerous heat continues Thursday, along with a strong to severe storm threat

Another extended heat wave with dangerous heat and humidity is now underway. Wednesday saw a peak heat index of 111 degrees in Muscle Shoals and 110 degrees in Huntsville. Heat index values to or above 105 remain possible each afternoon through the next five to seven days. Storm chances remain low through the rest of Wednesday, but better chances arrive tomorrow.
We will be watching the potential for two rounds of showers and storms Thursday. The first arrives near the morning commute Thursday, mainly for northeastern Alabama. The severe weather risk is low tomorrow morning, but some storms will have heavy rain and frequent lightning.
After a brief break through the early afternoon, a second round of storms will begin to develop right on top of our area. Should these storms get their act together quickly, heavy rain and gusty winds can't be ruled out for areas south of the Tennessee River. The greater severe weather risk will be over Central Alabama later in the evening.
Rainfall amounts will vary over the next couple days. Areas along and east of Interstate 65 could see a quarter- to half-inch of rain, while some spots in the Shoals may not see a drop.